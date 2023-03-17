Instances of violence and shooting in US schools are not unheard of. The year 2022 was considered the worst year as far as school shootings are concerned. According to several unofficial counts, 2022 set the record for the most school shootings in more than four decades and was one of the worst for children between the ages of 12 and 17.

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, as of December 20, there were 300 shootings on school grounds, compared to 250 in 2021 and 114 in 2020.

A new defence mechanism has been implemented by a school in the USA, where a panic room is set into motion simply by pulling the whiteboard outwards. A panic room, often portrayed in many Hollywood action films, is a secret room that is invulnerable to attack and intrusion. Twitter user Gillian Brooks recently tweeted a video in which a corner of the class transforms into a bulletproof panic room for both students and teachers in case of an untoward incident. The room is being called Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System and has been designed by KT Security solutions.

In the video, a woman pulls the retractable whiteboard in the classroom and gives it the shape of a room which is completely bulletproof. It is not known whether this mechanism has been adopted by only this particular school or is used by schools in the country.

Here is the safe room in action! While it’s simple to put in place, both teachers with one in their classroom said they keep them set up and students use them as sensory or hang out rooms https://t.co/QGDh2gFxj1 pic.twitter.com/5FEgGTNt1L— Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) March 13, 2023

However, the room has other uses as well. In a follow-up tweet, Gillian revealed that when there is no impending danger, the room can also be used as additional meeting spaces for teachers as well as a sensory room for students. A sensory room is a unique space created to enhance a person’s senses, typically using unique lighting, music, and items. It can be used as therapy for kids who struggle with communicating.

Some facts about the Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/JVSQ2uavWM— Gillian Brooks (@GillianBNews) March 13, 2023

This video has got more than 1 crore views, and many people have given their feedback by commenting. One said that the concept is great but not every school can afford it.

