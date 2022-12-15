WATCH: Woman and Her Daughter Tumble off a Moving Train in Mumbai, RPF Officer Turns Lifesaver

Indian Railways always caution people against boarding or deboarding from a moving train, however, despite repetitive warnings some still choose to ignore it. Recently, a mother and her child’s life was saved after they fell from a train while boarding it. Thanks to the quick action by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and a passenger, a major accident was averted. The incident took place at Vasai Road Station in Mumbai on December 13, 2022, and was captured on a CCTV camera. The video was shared by RPF India’s official Instagram handle.

In the video, a cop is seen sitting alert on a bench while a man in a white shirt is seen walking on the platform. A woman along with her daughter, on the other hand, is seen trying to get into a running train. The woman could not climb onto the train and missed a step and fell to the ground pulling her daughter out of the train as well. Seeing this, the commuter and constable quickly go to their rescue and pull them backwards for their safety. The caption also read, “Prompt action by RPF Constable Tejaram saved a mother-daughter duo from a major accident in nick of time at Vasai Road railway station while they tried to board a moving train. Your safety is our greatest concern”.

Watch the video below:

Prompt action by #RPF Constable Tejaram saved a mother-daughter duo from a major accident in nick of time at Vasai Road railway station while they tried to board a moving train.Your safety is our greatest concern.#MissionJeewanRaksha #BeResponsie #BeSafe @rpfwr1 @rpfwrbct pic.twitter.com/lTUhu2rNOX— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) December 13, 2022

The video garnered over 5 thousand views as of now. Social media users praised the act of the constable. One of the users wrote, “good job”.

good job— RPF post Tikiapara (@rpfpctpkr) December 13, 2022

Another user suggested, “automatic doors are required.”

automatic doors are required@AshwiniVaishnaw— kabir (@google7999) December 14, 2022

A third user added, “Why people are in a hurry to get into a running train, they should look at their physical condition, see if they have the guts to do such a brave thing and then what to do. There is little to praise Constable Tejaram”.

धावत्या रेल्वे मधे जायची मुळी लोकाना घाईच का असते, आपली शरीरयष्टी पाहावी, असे धाडसी काम करण्याची आपली कूवत आहे का हे पाहावे आणि मग काय ते करावे. कॉनस्टेबल तेजाराम चे कौतुक करावे ते तितके थोडेच आहे.— Sandip Balid (@sandip_balid) December 14, 2022

In a similar incident, a woman who fell off a moving train at the Maharashtra railway station of Gondia was saved by an alert RPF officer. According to Pankaj Chugh, a senior officer with South Eastern Central Railway, the event happened on the evening of August 16. The woman who boarded the Samta Express realised she was on the wrong train. As it was about to depart, she hurriedly leapt out (SECR).

#LifeSavingAct of #RPF Constable Pramod Kumar Saving life of a lady passenger from going under the wheels of a moving train while she was trying to de-board at Gondia Railway Station.#BeResponsible #BeSafe#MissionJeewanRaksha #HeroesinUniform @RailMinIndia @rpfsecrhq pic.twitter.com/bBWFO3Vf2g— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) August 18, 2022

The video amassed over 9 thousand views as of now.

