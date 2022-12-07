Watch: Woman Falls Into Zambezi River After Her Bungee Cord Snaps

Adventure sports are extremely dangerous and meant for the most daring individuals. However, one can come face to face with a near-death experience if these adventure sports go wrong. And, an old video proving the same has recently resurfaced on the internet. The viral clip captures a woman, named Erin Langworthy, bungee jumping. Unfortunately, her bungee cord snaps and she falls into a crocodile-infested river.

The incident dates back to 2012 when Erin was trying her hand at adventure sports in Zambia. And, Bungee jumping was first on her list of adventure activities. She decided to take a plunge from a bridge above the Zambezi River at Victoria Falls.

As Erin took the plunge, her friends are heard cheering for her in excitement. But, little did they know about what was going to ensue next. As the video progresses, everyone is heard gasping as the bungee cord snaps and Erin falls into the Zambezi River, filled with crocodiles. Watch the viral video, here.

However, by a stroke of good luck, Erin survived the mishap. In the comments section of the video, a user revealed that she managed to swim to the shore. “She LIVED! If you google Erin Langworthy bungee jump you can see the article about it. She was in Zambia. She hit the water with her feet still tied together but she managed to swim to shore,” read the comment. Another remarked, “If you’re going to be a thrill seeker then, whatever happens, is on you!”

Erin Langworthy had also shared her ordeal with The Guardian. Despite the death-defying experience, the woman didn’t feel bogged down by it. She said that the incident was only a matter of bad luck.

