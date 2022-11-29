WATCH: Woman Rushes Out of Car to Talk to Drive-Thru Employee, Vehicle Rolls Down Road

A video of a woman who gets out of her car to talk to a drive-through employee without putting her vehicle on the hand brake has been going viral on the Internet. A Twitter user posted the video and claimed in the caption, “She jumped out of the car to harass an underpaid employee but she forgot to put her car in park mode. This is what we call karma”.

In the video, a driver is seen exiting her car at a drive-through after what appears to be an argument with the staff. The vehicle begins to move forward which prompts the woman to chase it by running on the street. The car then proceeds to the main road and comes to a halt. Two station personnel can be seen making their way toward the woman and her car to offer assistance.

Watch the video below:

She jumped out of the car to harass an underpaid employee but she forgot to put her car in park mode. This is what we call karma pic.twitter.com/G5uB0NuStL — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 28, 2022

The video went on to garner over 3 million views. Recently, a video of a woman falling off a motorcycle while trying to kick the man riding the bike next to her went viral on the internet. The woman who was riding lost her balance and fell to the ground. Watch the video below.

The video received many upvotes on Reddit and elicited quite a few reactions.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here