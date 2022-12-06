Watch: Woman Takes Three Lions Out For a Casual Walk, Internet is Astonished

In many parts of the world, people are keen to adopt exotic animals as their pets. However, having not one but three lions as pets is not something that you would hear of quite often. As baffling as it may sound, a woman named Jen is friends with one of the most dangerous predators of the jungle.

Jen, who is a content creator, has her Instagram feed filled with videos of her encounters with wild animals. She seems to have a special affinity with wild cats and is unafraid of getting too close to them. In this particular video, Jen can be seen taking three huge lions out for a walk, similar to taking pet dogs out for a walk. However, the only difference is that in her case, it’s not dogs, but lions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

The video displays three majestic lions walking in a forested region as Jen follows their lead. She does not seem to flinch or get scared by the presence of the wild beasts even for a moment as if taking lions out for a stroll is a regular affair for her.

The video has earned the attention of several social media users, who were astonished by the woman’s friendly bond with the lions. “Why get a dog for protection when you can have 3 cats… Lol,” joked one user in the comments. “She must be a very special human for these three to allow her to walk with them,” noted another. “Now that’s what I call a CATWALK,” exclaimed a third individual.

Check out some other adorable videos of the content creator spending fun time with other big cats in the forest below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

So far, the viral video has garnered more than 6 million views and received over 276k likes on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely human-animal bond?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here