WATCH: Woman Wipes Windows While Standing on Ledge of High-rise Apartment Without Safety Equipment

Some people just love living their life on the edge. This woman took it a little too literally. In a clip shared by ABC News on Instagram, a woman was spotted doing something that spiked the anxiety of several social media users. Standing on the ledge of a high-rise apartment, she was cleaning windows. With a cloth in hand and no safety equipment, she wipes the glass windows from what looks like at least the seventh floor. Throwing a last glance to make sure she did not miss any spots, the woman slides open a window and climbs her way back inside. Take a peek here:

The nonchalance with which she performs the task at hand made social media users remark that their anxiety went through the roof. Many remarked that this was an unnecessary level of cleaning. Others wondered if she was doing this because it was her home or if she was working for someone. An Instagram user wrote, “I wonder if she owned this apartment or is a housekeeper. Who is she working for? If she is working for someone, who are these people? Do they know about it? It’s so horrible. So Sad. I couldn’t watch it without worrying that she is going to fall off.”

Another comment read, “The safety hazard in general. Why do the windows that high up open that wide?” One more said, “Am I the only one who got anxiety watching this.”

To some, the cleaning felt perfectly acceptable. Many mentioned that they had seen people around them doing the same. “Am I the only one here that thinks this is totally OK and acceptable? That ledge where she is standing is huge!” wrote a user.

This is not the first woman to make rounds on social media for taking window cleaning this seriously. Not long ago, a clip shared by Unilad on Instagram showed two women standing on the window sill and cleaning them from the outside. Whoever took the video zooms out to show the height of their flat from ground level. Let’s just say this cleaning spree was not for the faint-hearted. The caption on the clip read, “Two women clean windows on the high rise without safety gears. Needless to say, social media users were stunned by this stunt, for which they could not decide whether the women were brave or plain careless.

What do you think of these extreme cleaning sprees?

