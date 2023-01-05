WATCH: Woman's Clever Safety 'Hack' While Taking Solo Uber Ride Goes Viral

Carrying pepper spray, keeping parents on speed dial, fake calls, or learning self-defence—women tend to come up with vivid safety measures when it comes to travelling or living alone even if it is in the safest parts of the world. In a similar bid, a woman shared yet another safety tip that has now gone viral. In the clip, posted originally on TikTok, the woman makes sure that she leaves her traces whenever she has to travel in a taxi alone. She follows her hack to ensure that she at least becomes traceable with her DNA in case things turn terrible.

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen leaving a few strands of her hair along with leaving her fingerprints on the taxi’s window. While explaining her tactic in the inserted captions the woman says, “Ever since a girl on TikTok said she leaves hair and fingerprints in all her Ubers. I leave my hair and fingerprints in all my Ubers.” Another woman, who appears to be reviewing her safety hack, in a YouTube short, initially appears to be confused.

“What is she doing with her hair strands,” asks the woman.

Upon reading the inserted captions, she understands the tactic and continues, “That’s really smart. Upset that we even have to think of doing it.”

Watch the safety hack here:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7vafBLU6pNo

The safety hack has raked over 27 million views on TikTok so far. The tactic that has been popularized across various social media platforms, leaving the internet divided. A section has showered praises on the new method, another believes it is unnecessary. A user while responding to the trick on YouTube shorts said, “This is clever.”

Another shared a completely contrasting opinion, “I understand the concept of this but it’s unnecessary because if the Uber driver was gonna do something I’m sure he will try and clean it and plus can’t they check the order of the Uber.”

Would you be willing to try this safety measure?

