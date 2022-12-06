Watch: Woman’s Performance To Mere Husband Mujhko Piyar Nahin Karte Song Viral

In the era of the Internet, anyone can showcase their talent by recording a video, posting it online and becoming an internet sensation. One such video of a woman’s hilarious performance to Sunil Grover’s popular song Mere husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte has recently caught the attention of many on social media. In the video, the saree-clad woman is seen shaking a leg to the viral song at what appears to be a family function.

The video opens with the woman lip-syncing to the Hindi song, which originally starred Sunil Grower’s fan-favourite character Rinku Bhabhi from The Kapil Sharma Show. As the video progresses, she is seen leaving everyone around her awe-struck by her amazing expressions. The woman is even seen shaking a leg with her husband as he couldn’t stop grinning ear-to-ear, presumably impressed by his wife’s performance.

The video was posted on Twitter on December 5. “Mere Sweetu, Mere Shona, Mere Majnu, Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahi Karte,” read the tweet. In the video, the woman sported a baby pink silk saree with contrasting bangles.

Take a look at the video below:

Upon seeing the video, a couple of users showered the woman with praise for her dancing skills. One user gushed, “Super.” Another noted, “Super bhai ji sahi baat boli.”

For those unaware, the song that the woman was dancing to was originally sung by comedian Sunil Grover in the year 2017. Its music video starred Sunil as Rinku Bhabhi. Mere husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte has more than 3 crore views on YouTube.

