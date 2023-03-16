Camel and horse rides are quite common in India. Tourists often engage in fun camel safaris in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, while horse riding services are easily available in many parts of West Bengal. Leave alone camel and horse riding, people even enjoy riding on the back of yaks in several snowy landscapes, especially Sikkim. Have you ever heard about an ostrich ride? Remember the 2019 film Jumanji: The Next Level, where Dwayne Johnson and the others tried to escape from a desert by riding ostriches? Seems like riding ostriches is not just a part of films but is also conducted in real life. Let us explain.

Recently, a viral video of a woman riding on the back of an ostrich has raised the eyebrows of social media users. The visual clip shared on Instagram on January 8 is currently gaining traction on social media. The now-viral video reveals a young girl sitting atop an ostrich, in a pretty big caged enclosure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PSTORE MAKASSAR (@pstore_makasarr)

As soon as the riding instructor pats the back of the ostrich, the huge bird carrying the girl darts forward, running at full speed into a field. A couple of other ostriches along with their trainers are also spotted inside the arena. After running to the far-end corner of the premises, the bird once again returns to its original position. The woman, sporting a nervous smile, seems to hold onto the ostrich quite securely since they are known to be excellent runners.

The video has sparked numerous reactions from netizens, most of whom condemned the ostrich ride, calling it animal abuse. One of them sympathised with the ostrich as they wrote, “Poor bird.” “These animals are not supposed to ride on. This is ridiculous!” criticised a second user. “Don’t torture this poor bird. You have two legs too I guess… People are losing their minds,” came another angry comment.

So far the video has collected more than 4.7 million views on Instagram. This is not the first time that the Internet was left stunned by such a bizarre phenomenon. Earlier, visual footage of a Chinese girl riding an ostrich to school also garnered the attention of the cyberspace population.

