Watch: Young Boy Dances Like a Full-Grown Man As Crowd Cheers On

Social media has videos of children dancing in abundance. While most of these show children doing something funny during their dance, others go viral as they show children dancing like adults. One such video of a child dancing like an adult with one of his friends has gone viral on Instagram.

The video was posted on March 4 and shows the boy dancing with a girl. The two children act like adults and dance with eye contact and steps that entice the entire audience around them. People circling the children also throw money at the kids and encourage them to dance.

The footage seems to be from a wedding as both the boy and the girl can be seen wearing traditional attire. While some people supported the kid and talked for him, others complained about parental negligence.

The video has gone viral on the social media platform with more than 25 lakh views and over 1.22 lakh likes. People discussed the video in the comments and debated whether it was okay for the kid to dance this way or not.

A user commented – “After doing this to children, they say that mobile phones have spoiled the children.”

Another user wrote – “His childhood is brighter than my future.”

A third user wrote – “He is doing what he has seen the adults doing. What is his fault in doing this?”

Many others criticised the kid and his parents as he danced like an adult. Others advocated in support of the kid and asked people to stop criticising him as he was just dancing.

Several such videos can be found on Instagram and Twitter that show kids imitating adults. While some are funny and gain virality due to the humour factor, others are criticised by people in the comments, blaming the parents to let the kids imitate their actions.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here