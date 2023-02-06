Grandparents are the best people to teach children about their family’s history and traditions. Online brokerage platform Zerodha’s co-founder Nithin Kamath has shared a sweet video of his mother Revathi Kamath and son Kiaan performing together at the Carnatic Music Festival. “Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation,” Kamath wrote in the caption.

The grandmother and grandson duo, along with a few other performers, are seen playing the instruments on stage and charming everyone with their performance. In the video, Revathi is seen playing the Veena, while Kiaan plays the Mridungam. “Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation," Kamath added in the caption.

Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation. pic.twitter.com/E7hvqugk7f— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 5, 2023

The tweet has garnered over seventy-three thousand views and still counting. Social media users were very happy to see the magic of music being passed down to the new generation. “Mesmerizing coordination between the bloodline. Already connected by genes,” a user wrote.

Mesmerizing ,cordination between the #bloodline Already connected by genes.— The Corporate Soldiers 🔊 (@corporatesoldr) February 5, 2023

Another user wrote, “Grandparents are the best Gurus for their grandchildren”.

Grandparents are the best Gurus for their grandchildren— Swaroop Kulkarni (@SwaroopKulkarn4) February 5, 2023

One more user wrote, “Kudos, glad to see the duo on stage”.

Kudos, glad to see the duo on stage— T S Niranjan (@tsniranjan) February 6, 2023

Nitin Kamath is known for giving advice to younger generations who want to start successful businesses. The entrepreneur frequently is seen sharing his thoughts on social media. Kamath recently talked about the biggest reason why traders are losing money in stock investments. “Biggest reason active traders lose money is overtrading,” Kamath said.

He believed that the new change to the order form on the low-cost brokerage will help keep traders in check.

Kamath further, in a Twitter thread, stated, “Traders forget that costs like STT, stamp duty, etc. are charged as a % of every trade & compound quickly. You’ll now see the total cost of a trade on the order form".

He claimed that even without a Sebi circular, this feature should have been present. Kamath also proposed a trading strategy for retail investors in order to reduce their escalating trading costs.

“Controlling your impulse to trade is like a person with a sweet tooth going on a sugar-free diet— assume that you’ll do something stupid. The goal should be to limit the damage. With diet, it is to have fruits & sugar-free alternatives; with trading, it is bet sizing”.

He went on to say that a simple bet sizing strategy is to trade with as little money as possible the majority of the time. This way, even if you overtrade, the risk, as well as the trading and impact costs, do not compound quickly.

Ideally, we should have introduced this feature even before the SEBI circular requiring all trading platforms to display costs on the order form. This was a miss from our side.What can't still be captured is the impact cost—the biggest cost for traders. 2/6 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 31, 2023

Zerodha is presently one of India’s largest stock brokerage platforms in India.

