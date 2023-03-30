Move over ChatGPT, CatGPT is here to answer the most fundamental questions of existence. Not just Artificial Intelligence, we might go as far as to say it’s time to retire Nietzsche and Kafka from our philosophy books. Shakespeare is no longer the most formidable literary force in the history of humanity. Einstein has to go too. Van Gogh, it was great knowing you all these years.

If you don’t repose much faith in humanity and prefer furry alternatives to almost everything, you would understandably want to use CatGPT instead of ChatGPT. Cats are mystical creatures, not the size of tigers but with as much rizz, and nine whole lives to their credit. So if anyone knows the secrets of the universe, it has to be a cat. That’s how we got around to asking CatGPT the questions that have plagued us for centuries. The answers were life-altering.

To be or not to be?

Shakespeare’s Hamlet presented the most fundamental conundrum of our existence: to be or not to be? Now, ask no more. CatGPT has cracked it.

What is the meaning of life?

Why did the Big Bang happen? Why are we here? Why must we go to work everyday? Are human beings essentially terrible? Let CatGPT enlighten you.

How to find happiness?

What’s the secret to happiness? Do you lean into the pleasures of the world or away from them? Plunge yourself into society or walk away somewhere to the Himalayas? CatGPT solves it.

Do soulmates exist?

The pursuit of love is as old as our existence. Love has caused some wars and solved some others. Do soulmates really exist, or is it all just an evolutionary instinct to find a partner to accompany us through life? CatGPT elucidates.

Does god exist?

We had to ask CatGPT about god. Does the guy exist? Does he want us to fight each other to death over him? Does he really care about our devotion or is he chilling up there doing his own thing? Or was Nietzsche right and he’s actually dead?

Are dogs better than cats?

The last and most fundamental question of all: are cats better friends or dogs? Shockingly, CatGPT wouldn’t even speak in its own defence. The most godly answer of all.

CatGPT is trying to tell us things just like life. Meow.

