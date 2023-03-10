A celebration at any place around the world is incomplete without a dessert. In most cases, it is a cake that makes the occasion extra special. Be it a birthday party, anniversary, festival, or any memorable day, a cake is the centre of attraction at the dining table. But what comes next is a bit of a task for many. We are talking about storing the leftover cake. People start looking for large containers or unique ways to keep their leftover cake in the same condition as it was in the start. Now, thanks to a viral video, Internet users have found the perfect solution. A clip shows a genius hack for storing leftover cake and it has left the internet feeling amazed and “dumb” at the same time. The 14-second snippet begins by showing a half-eaten cake kept on a table, followed by a person picking up the chunk and placing it on a container’s lid. Now, the person places the container upside down on the lid and closes it. Here comes the tricky part – the container doesn’t have to be turned upside down so that the lid comes on top. You can put the container in the fridge with the hollow part on top, without ruining the top layer of the cake.

A user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “I am irrationally angry this never occurred to me.” The video has amassed more than 18 million views.

Check out the hack here-

I am irrationally angry this never occurred to me. pic.twitter.com/zbUnXyiVGr— Aram (@AramVartian) February 28, 2023

After watching the clip, many were absolutely impressed, while a few others felt like an “idiot” for not knowing the hack. There were many who knew the hack and some even suggested using special cake containers or stands for such cases.

A Twitter user wrote, “So we’re all idiots.”

So we’re all idiots https://t.co/HjVZRisLqF— Your favorite optician 👓 (@SparKLeShiNes) March 3, 2023

Another wrote, “As humans, I think we make a lot of things harder than it should be when everything can be so simple. Because this blew my mind.”

As humans… I think we make a lot of things harder than it should be when everything can be so simple. Bc this blew my mind. https://t.co/o9KBkbKGpB— Tina Turtle 🐢 (@tinaqueen_15) March 2, 2023

One user commented, “I hate whoever posted this because now I feel dumb.”

i hate whoever posted this. bc now i feel dum— SIERRA (@sierra1ynette) March 1, 2023

A user sarcastically mentioned, “Someone has never heard of cake boxes.”

Someone has never heard of cake boxes. pic.twitter.com/KWVQmA80Dw— MickeyFourEyes (@MickyFourEyes) March 1, 2023

“I just showed this to my partner and they were like ‘yeah?’ So apparently they’ve been letting me store my cake like a fool this entire time,” read another comment.

I just showed this to my partner and they were like “yeah?" So apparently they’ve been letting me store my cake like a fool this entire time and I’m filing for divorce— Remy (they/them) (@xiaokouhai) February 28, 2023

What do you think about this hack?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here