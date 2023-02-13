'We Met on Twitter': Story of Couple Who Found Love on Bird App is Making Singles Jealous on V-Day

There is a saying that love comes to us when we least expec and the story of this couple just proved it right. Donita Jose, who works as a reporter, took to Twitter and shared how she met her partner through Twitter. Taking to the micro blogging site, Donita shared that she texted her husband on Twitter as she needed his help while covering story. She has now shared the first screenshot of their conversation, along with pictures from their wedding ceremony. “How it started vs How it is going #WeMetOnTwitter," she wrote in the caption.

In the screenshot, her partner shared his number and that is how their conversation started. Have a look for yourself:

The tweet, since uploaded, has gone viral with over 460K views. Netizens have poyred in cogratulations comments in response. “Great story about connecting for a story. Congratulations to both of you!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Look at you Twitter celebrities! Congratulations again!"

Here are a few responses:

People meeting their soulmates on twitter meanwhile I'm meeting NigerianIncels, MalluWannabes, PakiPredators, MexicanMolestors, PalestinePedos on this app https://t.co/ZhMTZNQEAv— Anya (@TooMessi4You) February 12, 2023

The only part of Twitter that gives me good vibes haha love this shit! https://t.co/ak83AtX2Bg— Samuel Ezekiel (@Samezekiel007) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a user named Omkar Khandekar shared an image of a love letter. Nobody knows who wrote it and for whom. Omkar found the letter while cleaning his room and says that it belongs to the person who occupied the place before him. He has hidden the name of the person mentioned on the letter for privacy purposes. “Found a love letter while cleaning my room today, belonging to the person who occupied this place before me," read the caption. The letter expresses how “blessed" the partner feels to be with his other half.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here