'We Should Deliver..?': Internet Replies With the Most Bizarre Answers After Swiggy's Question

Food delivery app Swiggy has garnered tons of popularity. It is now also known for its quirky tweets on social media platform Twitter. As 2022 just ended, Swiggy asked people what should deliver in 2023. “In 2023 Swiggy should deliver ______," read the tweet. However, what came as a surprise was people’s response. For a change, it was not food but many more unexpected things.

In 2023 Swiggy should deliver ______— Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 30, 2022

Netizens asked Swiggy to deliver happiness, peace, stability and whatnot. Apart from this, there were also some very hilarious responses. Have a look:

IPL trophy to the king pic.twitter.com/mrqq6L7AjQ— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 31, 2022

Cute letters that make our day, with every order! pic.twitter.com/66h1jBAXHW— IMDb India (@IMDb_in) December 30, 2022

In 2023, Swiggy should deliver wife to Papatlal pic.twitter.com/tZL7sopVik— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) December 30, 2022

Mujhe thodi akal ki zarurat hai, ho payega?— Srishti (@swishtee) December 30, 2022

happiness — J (@jaynildave) December 30, 2022

Girlfriend— Hindi Meme Templates (@hinditemplates) December 30, 2022

Swiggy should deliver me some sharam kyuki mene bech khai h pic.twitter.com/rP9ByFtaYs— not sonam bajwa (@almondhalwa) December 30, 2022

ye instamart pe thoda dopamine serotonin milta hoga toh bhijwado pls— prth (@paaarth319) December 30, 2022

Love , peace, food— gurvinder singh singh (@HypeGurvinder) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Swiggy’s Twitter account (notable for its humour) recently released a list of five unbelievable things people searched for in 2022. From petrol to underwear to one of the strangest things one could ever ask a grocery store to deliver, the items on this list have left social media users in fits of laughter.

In the tweet, Swiggy revealed that there were 23,432 searches for the term bed on Instamart and another 20,653 for sofa. The 5,981 searches for petrol and 8,810 for underwear might be taken as a hint towards some puzzling instant needs people had this year.

Yet, none of these match up with the search that takes the cake– mommy! The word “mommy" saw 7,275 searches on Instamart! Even Swiggy is visibly stumped about this one.

