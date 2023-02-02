A baker from Switzerland has shown how one can enjoy a cake in more than one way. Not only you can relish a cake, but you can also wear it, and simultaneously set a world record. Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas from the European country set a Guinness World Record by creating the largest wearable cake dress. This gorgeous fit weighed 131.15 kilograms. Natasha runs a bakery called SweetyCakes, where this dress originated. The bakery specializes in custom cakes ever since it was founded in 2014. This attempt to set the World Record took place during the Swiss World Wedding fair.

Several spectators and exhibitors from the wedding industry put their best foot forward. Natasha’s record-breaking cake dress was the highlight of the show. Like a showstopper, it was brought out during the finale of the fashion show. A clip of how the model actually wore the cake was shared by Guinness World Records on their Instagram handle. The skirt of the gown was hoisted up and the model had made her way inside from underneath it. There were also snaps at the end of the video, showing the model holding the certificate that made the baker’s achievement official and people taking slices out of the wedding dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Setting the record, however, was not as easy as it seemed. This record was the first of its kind, which meant the minimum weight of the cake had to be or exceed 68 kilograms. Aside from that, the model wearing the cake dress must also be able to walk five meters without the dress falling apart for the record to be valid.

The official website of the Guinness World Records also shared the details of the construction of the dress. For those wondering how this dress was even standing on its own, it was supported by an aluminum frame. This included two metal bolts and the top of the dress, also known as a corsage, was made of plaster. It alone weighed 50.90 kilograms. The top part of the cake was made of sugar paste which is known as fondant. Due to the sheer size of the cake dress, there were wheels attached underneath. Small boards measuring 10 centimeters in height held the cake in place.

Keeping the guidelines of Guinness World Records about no food waste in mind, the guests were allowed to grab a slice at the SweetyCakes’ booth. As for the remaining cake, it was given out for free the next day at their flagship shop.

