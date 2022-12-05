CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wednesday Addams From Netflix Series is the Moment and These Memes are Proof
2-MIN READ

Wednesday Addams From Netflix Series is the Moment and These Memes are Proof

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 05, 2022, 09:32 IST

International

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is the moment. (Credits: Netflix)

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday is the moment. (Credits: Netflix)

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams from the Netflix series has taken social media by storm.

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday has become the moment. It recently surpassed even ‘Stranger Things’ in terms of most hours viewed in a single week for any TV series on Netflix ever. Tim Burton’s show is set in the Nevermore Academy where you meet Wednesday and her friends Enid, Tyler, Xavier, an assortment of enemies from the resident Siren Bianca to monsters and more, Catherine Zeta-Jones as a stunning Morticia Addams and Gwendoline Christie (of Game of Thrones fame) strutting about as the principal. The show is far from the gloom you might expect to see despite its stormy weather and Wednesday’s black-and-white aesthetic. There’s not a dull moment as Wednesday embarks on her journey into the depths of the twisted Nevermore castle ala Hogwarts.

Whether you think ‘Wenclair’ is endgame or if they are better left alone to be the sunshine-storm cloud best friend duo or whether you prefer Tyler or Xavier for Wednesday, you’re almost certain to be nothing but Team Wednesday through and through. If you have not started watching the show yet, you might want to skip this one as there are spoilers ahead.

Here’s what Twitter is thinking about Wednesday.

Those who have watched the series, in its episode four, titled Woe What a Night, the students of Nevermore Academy attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her kookiest of moves.

Now, in a recent behind-the-scenes video, Ortega and her fellow castmates watch the scene, and she has revealed, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

first published:December 05, 2022, 09:16 IST
last updated:December 05, 2022, 09:32 IST