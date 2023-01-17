Wednesday War: Woman Prefers The Naseeruddin Shah Film Over Jenna Ortega Series, Indian Twitter Says ‘Of Course’

“I’m just a stupid common man!" Naseeruddin Shah’s fans need no context here as they already know what that means, right? His over-the-top performance in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘A Wednesday’ made us fall for his incredible acting that is applauded even today. Released as a Bollywood thriller in 2008, ‘A Wednesday’ made a mark with its unpredictable and dramatic story that kept viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end of the movie.

It was based on an ideology of a “stupid common man" who decides to take leash of all the wrongs done against people like him and doesn’t stay calm until all the lessons are learned. What a fantastic movie! It left such an indelible imprint in the hearts and minds of Indians that even now cinephiles can’t stop themselves from watching it for the hundredth time!

Recently, when the 2022 American comedy-horror series with an almost similar name ‘Wednesday’ grabbed the limelight, Desis claimed that they still stand for B-town’s ‘A Wednesday’. Not to compare, a Twitter user’s casual remark on reminiscing the Hindi masterpiece which goes by the near-same title sparked a conversation on the platform. “happy for jenna ortega but this was my wednesday,” wrote a woman who, Molly or @guacamolz, who also shared the picture of the popular movie scene.

This went really well with the Indian Twitter that started praising the Hindi-language thriller as one of them stated, “That movie is one of those gems of Indian Cinema”. “This is still my favourite Wednesday,” admitted another user. Calling it a “MASTERMIND”, “OG”, and “Brilliant”, Desis also revealed how some of them mistook the latest English television series with ‘A Wednesday’. “One of my friends asked have you watched Wednesday and I replied, Anupam Kher wali na??” exclaimed a user comically while the fourth one remarked, “me telling my parents to watch Wednesday and they are like “vo picture toh kabka dekh liya (Watched it long back)”. What do you think of this ‘Wednesday’ War?

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jenna Ortega gained overnight success with her recently debuted series ‘Wednesday’ which is based on Charles Addams’s iconic ‘Addams Family’. The television series first came out on Netflix on November 23, 2022.

