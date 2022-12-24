Weed Accidentally Grown With Spinach in Australia Farm Makes 200 People Hallucinate

Nearly 200 people in Australia ended up hallucinating and facing other symptoms due to the consumption of baby spinach contaminated with weed. Days after Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) initiated a nationwide recall of multiple products containing baby spinach that was causing illness among people, the culprit has finally emerged. The unsafe plant material that caused delirium, hallucinations and blurry vision amongst people in the country has been identified as thornapple, a type of nightshade. It is believed that the weed was mistakenly harvested and processed along with the produce.

Thornapple (Datura stramonium), also known as jimsonweed, may cause symptoms such as delirium or confusion, hallucinations, blurred vision, flushed face, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, and dry mouth and skin. Touching the thornapple plant can result in dermatitis, headaches, and nausea in some people.

As of December 18, more than 190 potential cases have been reported across the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. Authorities anticipate more cases to be reported with greater public awareness resulting from the recall and media releases.

So far, there have been several hospitalisations. However, it is understood that a majority of the people impacted are only experiencing symptoms for a brief duration and are recovering quickly.

According to The Guardian, Riviera farm, from where the contaminated baby spinach produce sprouted, has said, “the investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other types of contaminant.”

The Victorian farm further said that it was conducting its own audit of the farm and weed.

In a statement, FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert had said that the national food regulation system worked collaboratively to pinpoint the source of the concerned baby spinach.

Dr Cuthbert said Australia has a world-class food regulation system. Incidents like this one occur infrequently. They pointed out that this incident has demonstrated that the food regulation system is ready to respond when incidents do happen.

