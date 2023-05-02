West Bengal Man Born With a Woman's Voice Sings Notes of Hope Despite Bullying

Subhojit De, who goes by the stage name Rumon and hails from the Panithupia neighbourhood of Dantan in West Medinipur in West Bengal, can sing in a woman’s voice even though he was born a man. Though he is a professional dancer, Subhojit is also passionate about music. He began recording songs on his own at an early age after watching his older sister practise singing.

Subhojit grew up in a family afflicted by poverty. Currently, he works as a dance instructor. The family is led by his father, Asim De, who is a farmer. In addition to giving out dance lessons in various private schools, Subhojit also took on household management and taught dance in a number of rural locations.

Amid all of it, his passion for music never left him. He used to participate in his older sister’s practice sessions. However, his voice has had the timbre and pitch of a woman’s voice since birth. He therefore sings a variety of songs in a woman’s voice: sometimes Rabindra Sangeet, sometimes Lata Mangeshkar, and more. He has received no formal instruction.

Subhojit learned how to read music all by himself, listening to his own singing. He had to bear disparaging remarks from his neighbours as he sang in the voice of a woman. After everything, Subhojit is bent on changing his life in a positive direction.

“My voice is like a woman’s from birth," Subhojit said. “Nothing has changed despite my attempts at various treatments. Since I was young, I’ve been learning songs by listening to my older sister sing. As of now, I work as a dance instructor. But I can pick up new songs and sing them just by listening."

Subhojit’s father is appreciative of his achievements. He believes his son will reach the heights of greatness with dedication and responsibility. Subhojit now performs in a variety of cultural events in addition to singing for himself.

He faces many barbs, taunts and criticism in his isolated rural residence, but Subhojit presses on, honing both his musical and dancing skills.

