West Bengal Student Creates AI-based 'Smart Glasses' for Visually-impaired at Just Rs 200

Arko Biswas, a student from Majdia College in Nadia, has developed an innovative wearable device known as Smart Vision Glasses. These glasses, equipped with various components such as sensors, micro speakers, and batteries, can be described as smart glasses. They are designed to assist people who are visually impaired or have low vision to navigate their surroundings, read, and recognize objects and people.

One of the key features of these smart glasses is the ability to detect objects as close as one meter away, allowing wearers to be alerted to their presence through a siren on the glasses. Thanks to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, these glasses offer advanced functionalities that can greatly improve the quality of life of those with visual impairments.

What’s remarkable about these Smart Vision Glasses is that they were developed at a low cost, making them an accessible option for those who may not be able to afford expensive assistive technologies. While smart glasses for assisting visually impaired individuals are not a new concept, they have typically been expensive, with prices starting at around 25,000 rupees for models from various reputable companies. However, Biswas has developed a cost-effective alternative.

His smart glasses for the blind or those with low vision are available at a fraction of the cost of similar products on the market. Priced at only 200 to 300 rupees, they are a highly affordable option for those who may not have the means to purchase more expensive assistive technologies.

“While visiting different camps for the disabled in association with the NSS unit of the college, I saw that while there are assistive devices for other physical disabilities, there is no such device for the blind. And even if it is there it’s very expensive,” Biswas said to News18. Motivated by this observation, Arko began researching and experimenting with different materials and components to develop a smart glass prototype. He discovered a special sensor available in the local Majdia market for only 55 rupees and combined it with a micro speaker costing 10 rupees, a battery for 15 rupees, and other materials, including a pair of sunglasses that cost 80 rupees.

“The glasses will last at least 6 hours on a single charge. In the future, I want to make these glasses even smarter by adding GPS, motorized speakers to make it even more accessible and user-friendly for those with visual impairments,” revealed Biswas.

Thus, Biswas’ passion for creating assistive technology that is both accessible and affordable for the visually impaired community is truly commendable. Through his work, he has also shown that one person can make a difference, and that the power of technology can be harnessed to create a more equitable and inclusive world.

