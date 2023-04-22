West Bengal Woman Gets Banyan Trees Married, Villagers Gather to Witness Unique Ceremony

The significance of trees in our society cannot be overstated, and it is vital that we prioritize their protection and preservation. Unfortunately, there is currently an alarming rate of deforestation taking place. Despite this, there are still instances where trees are celebrated and cherished, even in modern times. A unique example of this occurred in West Bengal where a tree was raised like a child and given a marriage ceremony.

In Memari, Purba Bardhaman, a wedding ceremony was held for a banyan tree. This particular banyan tree had been nurtured by a woman who raised it as her own child. Over time, the banyan tree grew and its branches expanded. The woman felt that it was appropriate for her ‘son’ to be married under these circumstances, and so she arranged the wedding ceremony.

According to Rekha Devi, she raised the banyan tree as her own ‘son’ from the time it was a sapling. Despite having two daughters who are already married, she felt compelled to arrange a marriage for her beloved tree. One day, she stumbled upon a potential bride near the base of the banyan tree and decided it was fate. Furthermore, her husband had promised to arrange a wedding for a banyan tree before he passed away. Thus, with some financial support from the community, Rekha Devi was finally able to fulfill her husband’s promise and give her ‘son’ a proper marriage.

“On that day, I invited friends and neighbours to the wedding. According to tradition, the priest dressed the tree in a sari-dhoti and applied vermilion to the top," Rekha Devi shared with News18.

The event took place at the Memari police station in Parijat Nagar, and many locals gathered that evening to witness the grand wedding of the banyan tree. Rekha Devi who had raised the tree as her own child was overjoyed to see it getting married. Additionally, a unique arrangement was made for anyone who wanted to attend the wedding that day.

