West Bengal's 80-year-old 'Singara Dida' Serves Samosa For Rs 2.5 With a Side of Smiles

An 80-year-old woman from Tufanganj sub-district in West Bengal has been running a snack shop, displaying immense grit. Her shop offers a range of snacks including the popular singara (samosa). Surbala Mondal’s shop, in fact, is known for the scrumptious samosas that she sells for just Rs 2.5 a piece. The singaras sell like hot cake, running out of stock almost as soon as they are made. Surbala has been running the shop for about 35 years.

“Even at this age, I don’t get tired of working at the shop. Rather, I enjoy it," Surbala told News18. In the evening, people throng her shop to buy samosas and other snacks. She makes the singara with her own hands.

Rupak Mandal, a local resident, said, “Even at this age, it is very nice to see the shop that the Dida (grandmother) has been running. Apart from that, the most interesting thing is Dida’s singara. The price is only two and a half rupees but the taste is wonderful. We come here every day and eat singara."

Surbala has won the locals’ hearts with her endeavour. Not only the Tufanganj subdivision, but all of Cooch Behar now knows about ‘Singara Dida’. It’s not rare that people come from far away to eat singara.

If you go to Surbala’s shop, she will be there to greet you with a wide smile. When people ask her why she took up this endeavour at her age, she simply smiles and says, “If I sit at home without working, the body will get worse. I may not live much longer."

‘Singara Dida’ might remind one of Tamil Nadu’s ‘Idli Amma’, who was gifted a house by industrialist Anand Mahindra this Mother’s Day. 80-year-old Kamalathal from Vadivelampalayam village became an internet sensation after it was found that she sells Idli at only Re 1 per plate, mainly for migrant workers. The story had touched Mahindra’s heart and he had pledged to build the elderly entrepreneur a house. On this Mother’s Day, the project was completed.

