Malda: One of the most expensive mangoes in the world will now be cultivated in West Bengal. Called Japanese Miyazaki, this mango variety is available for lakhs of rupees/kg in the global market. It is a type of Irwin mango that is unlike the yellow pelican mango grown in Southeast Asia. Originally cultivated in Japan’s Miyazaki city, this fruit has found its way to India after the Department of Agriculture took the initiative to commercially cultivate the ‘King of Mango’ in Bengal’s Malda district. The region is known for the Malda Mangoes which are exported across the world. It is also one of the oldest cities in West Bengal dating back to the 7th century.

The government plans to grow a mango orchard in the English Bazar block of Bengal after bringing the Miyazaki mango seedlings from Japan. The costly mango saplings are expected to reach Malda within a week, setting ‘home’ for the exotic fruit variety amongst the multiple others that are renowned worldwide for their unmatched taste and aroma. The Japanese Miyazaki mango will, now, join the list of other hundred mango varieties cultivated in Malda.

This initiative was taken by Dr. Sefaur Rahman, an official of the region’s Agriculture Department. It is also known that a total of 50 saplings of this mango tree are being brought from Japan through a private agency. Meanwhile, one sapling of the Japanese Miyazaki mango costs around 1000 INR.

If sources are to be believed, the mango is also called the Taiyo-no-Tamago, “Egg of the Sun", because of its intense color and egg shape. Japanese Miyazagi mangoes are usually grown during the peak harvest between April and August. Turning from purple to flaming red when ripe, a single Miyazaki mango can weigh around 350 grams and is sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market. One mango can even grow up to 900 grams in weight.

