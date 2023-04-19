What Did Passengers Eat On Titanic? 111-Year-Old Food Menu Goes Viral

RMS Titanic has been a subject of much curiosity even after more than 100 years since it sank. A lot of questions surrounding it have crossed people’s minds. But have you ever wondered what the most luxurious ship afloat served its passengers as meals? Well, on the occasion of the 111th anniversary of Titanic’s sinking, a popular Instagram page called Taste Atlas shared photos of the menus served on various classes of the ship before the ill-fated night of April 15 when it sank. From curried chicken to baked fish, spring lamb to mutton, and roast turkey to pudding, the Titanic offered a wide range of sumptuous dishes to its passengers. And for dessert, plum pudding was the hot favourite amongst the doomed second-class passengers on the night the Titanic sank. The Taste Atlas post also revealed that a visible difference could be seen between the menus of the three classes.

For first-class passengers, the menu was nothing less than a feast. Fillets of brill, corned beef, vegetables, dumplings, grilled mutton chops, custard pudding, potted shrimps, Norwegian anchovies, and different varieties of cheese were some of the items served. On the other hand, the third class had a limited set of dishes for breakfast and dinner, with only oatmeal porridge and milk, smoked herrings, jacket potatoes, ham and eggs, fresh bread and butter, marmalade, and Swedish bread being the options for breakfast. But no matter which class the passengers belonged to, the Titanic promised a luxurious dining experience to all. Taste Atlas in its caption shared, “It has been 111 years since Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912, while on its maiden voyage. The Titanic was the most luxurious ship afloat and food onboard was a big part of the liner’s appeal.”

The post has sparked a range of reactions from social media users. Some expressed awe at the grandeur of the ship’s dining rooms, others remarked on the stark differences in the food served to different classes. However, some comments also highlighted the sombreness of the occasion. “And the dining rooms. That’s really amazing to see,” wrote a social media user.

Another user commented, “Thanks for sharing this, what a difference between the classes.”

“4th photograph is sad to see though… Just imagine most of those people we see there died a really fearful death… The food though seems really good…” read a comment.

RMS Titanic was a British passenger liner that tragically sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, during its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City. The disaster resulted in the deaths of more than 1,500 people, making it one of the deadliest commercial peacetime maritime disasters in modern history.

