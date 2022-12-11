What Did Virat Kohli Say on Hitting an ODI Century After 3 Years? Fan Decodes It

Team India set some remarkable records on Saturday evening as the Men in Blue weighed over Bangladesh by gathering a mammoth total of 409/8. In the final ODI of the three-match series, Virat Kohli smashed 113 off 91 and went past Ricky Ponting to become the batsman with 2nd most international centuries after Sachin Tendulkar. With this, he also put an end to his ODI century drought that came after 1214 days, to be precise. While the former Indian captain’s record-breaking century was overshadowed by Ishan Kishan’s tremendous double century, fans wondered what Kohli said as he took off his helmet to celebrate his feat.

In the video (now taken down) shared by a Twitter user, Kohli could be seen celebrating his 44th ODI ton which came after a gap of three long years. As he took a sigh of relief to mark his marvelous knock in Chattogram, he took off the helmet with his bat held high and said, “3 F****ing Years Boys." The Indian pacer celebrated the moment with a big smile on his face as he was also hugged by the stand-in skipper KL Rahul who was at the non-striker’s end. Soon, Viratians started looking for what to say until an online user did the lip-sync and decoded his uttering.

Virat Kohli’s Videograb From 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh

“3 fuckin years boss"https://t.co/vk7sRin3t9— retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the running machine began a bit slower and played the anchor’s role by letting Ishan Kishan smash the Bangladeshi bowlers all over the ground. The young batsman ended at 210 to become the 4th Indian batter to hit an ODI double century. It was after Kishan’s departure that Kohli took the charge to notch up his 72nd international century against Bangladesh. He scored the 71st international ton during the Asia Cup 2022.

However, Kohl’s last ODI century came in August 2019 when Team India faced West Indies in the Port of Spain. He then went over to score two Test centuries later in October 2019 against South Africa and another one against Bangladesh in India. It was also his 70th international century after which it took him almost two and a half years to end the dry spell to reach another one in 2022.

