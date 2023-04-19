What Happens After Death? Man Claims To Have Been To A Pub In ‘After-life’ Experience

A question that a lot of people wonder about is what happens after we die. Is it the pearly gates that we see or is it just a void, like forever falling asleep? For David Hanzel, a spiritual medium from North Carolina, US, his near-death experience provided an answer to these questions. David claims that he saw a glimpse of the afterlife and was taken to a place he never expected - a bar. In 2015, David was hospitalized with a deadly bout of sepsis and a lung infection, which left him in a two-month-long coma. During this time, he had a spiritual experience that he describes as the most beautiful, velvety, silky night sky, with no beginning or end. He felt two “beings" who acted as his guides and showed him the most beautiful, golden-white light, reported the Mirror.

He said, “I just remember closing my eyes because I was sick. And then when I opened my eyes back up, I was in this night sky. It was the most beautiful, velvety, silky night sky. No clouds. No stars. No nothing. And there wasn’t a beginning or end to it."

According to David, there were angels and everything going up into it. But it wasn’t the pearly gates that David saw. Instead, he found himself in a pub, with beautifully coloured bottles on the side. There was no alcohol involved there. After his visit to the pub, David said he walked effortlessly up the side of a skyscraper as if he were floating and walking. The building was made of marble with the most beautiful marble veins he had ever seen.

When David woke up from his coma, he was “healed” of all his ailments, and he had an epiphany. He came back with total forgiveness for everyone who had ever done anything bad to him. For David, it literally took dying to understand everything about forgiveness and religion that people talk about.

“I came back with total forgiveness for everybody who’s ever done anything bad to me. I think it literally took dying to understand all those things and all about religion," David said.

While many people may doubt his experience, David’s conviction in what he saw and felt is undeniable. So, what happens after we die? David’s experience suggests that it is a beautiful and peaceful place.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here