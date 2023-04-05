'What if it Rains?': Terrace Set-up in 'A Wednesday' Movie Makes Desis Count 'Common Man' Issues

The social media sphere is often abuzz with eagle-eyed users who spot interesting details in movies and videos that may have gone unnoticed otherwise. These little tidbits of information can be a source of entertainment and engagement for online communities. However, not everything is meant to be taken seriously, as evidenced by a recent Twitter exchange. One user made a lighthearted comment about a character in the movie ‘A Wednesday’, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who apparently set up an entire plot on a terrace without considering the ‘possibility of rain’ in Mumbai. This comment sparked a humourous conversation on Twitter, with other users chiming in with their own ‘common issues’ related to the movie.

Twitter user @qaummunist shared a well-known still from the movie featuring Naseeruddin Shah, nicknamed ‘the common man’ or ‘bomb planter’ in the 2008 film. While pointing out the potential ‘issues’ with setting up on an open terrace in Mumbai, where rain often arrives as an uninvited guest, they amusingly stated, “thinking about the fact that naseer’s character decided to set-up his stuff on a terrace without thinking what if it might rain.” LOL! However, the humour did not stop there, and the comment inspired other users to contribute their own ‘common man’ inquiries.

thinking about the fact that naseer’s character decided to set-up his stuff on a terrace without thinking what if it might rain pic.twitter.com/HZ1Y4C3Iw8— Qaummy (@qaummunist) April 4, 2023

One user quipped, “Must have been good with weather forecast updates. lol also global warming was a lil less back in the time when the movie was set, ”while another joked, “Captain Nemo and his instruments aren’t afraid of any rain.”

Haha. He must be having a plastic sheet handy.— Prakash K Ray (@pkray11) April 4, 2023

He was in touch with the MeT department and knew the forecast.— Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) April 4, 2023

Maybe the Met department said it wouldn’t rain on Wednesday 😉— Ally (@allyscazy) April 4, 2023

better question would be how he was able to see the screens in that much sunlight— Saaki (@saaki_4) April 4, 2023

Network was good up there.— confusedpsyche (@udayankhurana) April 4, 2023

Must have been good with weather forecast updates. lol also global warming was a lil less back in the time when the movie was set 😂— Saima Yousaf (@samsimsity) April 4, 2023

Captain Nemo and his instruments aren’t afraid of any rain.— Navneet (@navneetchouhan1) April 4, 2023

NGL. I thought that’s a stupid location too. How many aunty’s would have seen him there while drying their clothes in their balcony/terrace? 😆— May (@JugaadDemocracy) April 4, 2023

“Just in case,” a third user chimed in, claiming that he had a tarpaulin under the table. “NGL. I thought that’s a stupid location too. How many aunty’s would have seen him there while drying their clothes in their balcony/terrace?” the fourth user mused.

