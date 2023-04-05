CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » 'What if it Rains?': Terrace Set-up in 'A Wednesday' Movie Makes Desis Count 'Common Man' Issues
2-MIN READ

'What if it Rains?': Terrace Set-up in 'A Wednesday' Movie Makes Desis Count 'Common Man' Issues

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 11:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Twitter/@qaummunist)

Twitter user's potential 'issues' with the open terrace set-up in 'A Wednesday' sparks a humourous chatter online.

The social media sphere is often abuzz with eagle-eyed users who spot interesting details in movies and videos that may have gone unnoticed otherwise. These little tidbits of information can be a source of entertainment and engagement for online communities. However, not everything is meant to be taken seriously, as evidenced by a recent Twitter exchange. One user made a lighthearted comment about a character in the movie ‘A Wednesday’, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who apparently set up an entire plot on a terrace without considering the ‘possibility of rain’ in Mumbai. This comment sparked a humourous conversation on Twitter, with other users chiming in with their own ‘common issues’ related to the movie.

Twitter user @qaummunist shared a well-known still from the movie featuring Naseeruddin Shah, nicknamed ‘the common man’ or ‘bomb planter’ in the 2008 film. While pointing out the potential ‘issues’ with setting up on an open terrace in Mumbai, where rain often arrives as an uninvited guest, they amusingly stated, “thinking about the fact that naseer’s character decided to set-up his stuff on a terrace without thinking what if it might rain.” LOL! However, the humour did not stop there, and the comment inspired other users to contribute their own ‘common man’ inquiries.

One user quipped, “Must have been good with weather forecast updates. lol also global warming was a lil less back in the time when the movie was set, ”while another joked, “Captain Nemo and his instruments aren’t afraid of any rain.”

“Just in case,” a third user chimed in, claiming that he had a tarpaulin under the table. “NGL. I thought that’s a stupid location too. How many aunty’s would have seen him there while drying their clothes in their balcony/terrace?” the fourth user mused.

first published:April 05, 2023, 11:57 IST
last updated:April 05, 2023, 11:57 IST