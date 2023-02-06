Autorickshaws are the most common mode of transport across India, especially for short-distance travel. Some drivers make sure that their autorickshaw is decorated to their liking with fun slogans, posters, vibrant colours and some added features and modifications. These autos not only stand out among the normal black, green and yellow three-wheelers but also attract the attention of passengers and people passing by.

An autorickshaw that had been modified and redesigned into a luxury vehicle was featured in a video shared on Twitter by Industrialist and chairman of the RPG Group Harsh Goenka. The remodelled autorickshaw is an open-roof vehicle with a slick black body and plush yellow seats that give it a fashionable appeal. The autorickshaw also appears like a vintage car. In the video, you can see individuals gathering around the unique autorickshaw and clicking pictures of it.

“If Vijay Mallya had to design a low-cost 3-wheeler taxi Naik Avishkar,” Goenka wrote in the caption.

More than 18,100 people have seen the video since it was posted two days ago. The auto driver’s innovative concept has garnered plenty of appreciative reactions from social media users.

One user commented, “Imagination and implementation don’t have any limits.”

Another user wrote, “This is looking nice & quite royal. We Indians are best & admirable in giving better shapes to many things.”

“Innovation and creativity are the sparks that drive progress and bring new ideas to life,” a user comments.

Another user wrote, “This is actually lit”

Previously, an autorickshaw driver from New Delhi, Mahendra Kumar, gained attention with his ingenuity in creating a little garden on the top of the three-wheeler to beat the heat. To keep his three-wheeler cool in New Delhi’s sweltering 45-degree heat, the driver opted to create a “rooftop garden." On the roof of his auto rickshaw, Kumar cultivated more than 20 different kinds of fruits, vegetables, flowers, and plants. Additionally, he added fans and two little refrigerators inside the auto.

In another video, autorickshaw drivers were seen racing in a reserve driving competition.

In the Sangli district of Maharashtra, auto-rickshaw drivers were racing in reverse at full speed, while looking over their shoulders, and carefully approaching the finish line.

