Just a few days back, a vibrant jar of purple honey stole all the limelight on the internet. Now, a unique snap of “green honey" was shared on Reddit, and let’s just say that the internet is very curious. The delectable shade of green might just be the most bizarre shade of honey anyone has ever seen. This happened after a Reddit user claimed that his dad’s bees made green honey and they have no idea as to what this actually is. “Anybody familiar with green honey? My dads bees made green honey ( FL) and we have no idea what they got into," wrote the Reddit user as he posted an image of the same.

The image, since uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 4K comments. Several theories have been expounded.

“Quick Google search says Purple loosestrife could do it and it would be safe to consume. Also a random reference to a blog post where someone got green honey, ate it, and got serious stomach cramps tho. And some French bees near an m&m factory got into the discards and produced green honey once lol," wrote a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Get it tested by a lab. Would be interesting to know what it was."

“Here in the UK there is a scheme where beekeepers can send away samples of honey to a small underfunded project and they do a DNA analysis of the pollen in the sample to give you an idea of what your bees have been chowing down on. Our bees live at one of the best plant nurseries in the country. What do they like to eat? Oil seed rape and turnips. I don’t know where there are any fields of turnips," wrote another Reddit user.

Meanwhile, earlier, coming all the way from North Carolina, a vibrant jar of purple honey stole all the limelight on the internet. A snap of the unique elixir was shared on Twitter, and let’s just say that the internet is abuzz with excitement. The delectable shade of dark purple in a glass jar might just be the most gorgeous honey anyone has ever laid eyes on. This is an exclusive discovery coming from the Sandhills of North Carolina. The only place on Earth where bees create it.

“In the Sandhills of North Carolina, bees produce purple honey. It is the only place on Earth where it is found," read the caption of the photo.

