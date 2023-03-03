Last week, an awe-inspiring celestial event caused quite a stir in Northern California, leading to a high volume of 911 calls to law enforcement agencies. The event turned out to be a planetary conjunction, where Jupiter and Venus aligned and shone brightly on the western horizon, visible from all around the world. Despite the event being a well-known and documented occurrence, some people mistook it for extraterrestrial activity, causing confusion and concern. A video clip of the conjunction shared on Twitter also elicited mixed reactions, with some identifying the phenomenon correctly while others remained puzzled.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a woman named Jennifer Van Lar shared a video of two shining objects that illuminated the night sky in Irvine and asked for clarification on their identity. While some users criticized her for not recognizing the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Venus, others suggested that it could be a UFO or a helicopter. Some users also expressed concern about the possibility of extraterrestrial activity, with one stating that they couldn’t handle it and another jokingly speculating, “Pretty sure it’s the Alien Research Project at UCI.”

Anyone in Irvine know what this is? pic.twitter.com/RzjuNUACZe— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 2, 2023

It’s Venus and Jupiter. Sad that folks are totally unaware of the sky.— philw1776 (@philw1776) March 2, 2023

Sad, when the majority of the population has grown up never having truly experienced a “dark sky” because of modern light pollution. Stars and planets are only something they’ve seen or heard of on TV. Man has lost touch with his universe.— 18 USC Ch. 115 (@Papa_Abruzzo) March 2, 2023

Clearly aliens. The scientists just want you to think it’s Venus and Jupiter. The earth is actually flat and space is fake.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 2, 2023

Jupiter and Venus in a rare conjunction.— Cindiew (@cindiew) March 2, 2023

Haha. Isn’t that like Saturn & Venus or something?— Lesleynka ️ (@lesleynka_LA) March 2, 2023

Jupiter and Venus. pretty cool, isn’t it? And a tad creepy if you don’t know it’s coming.— LGMoore (@3435mom) March 2, 2023

Pretty sure it’s the Alien Research Project at UCI.— Mr. T. Bone (@Mister_T_Bone) March 2, 2023

On Thursday, the celestial display of Jupiter and Venus reached its peak as the two planets came into conjunction and came remarkably close to each other in the night sky. Stargazers around the world have been observing the two planets gradually approaching each other since mid-February, as they both shine brightly in the sky. Numerous photos have captured the stunning sight of the two planets appearing to dance together in the heavens, drawing awe and appreciation from observers.

On March 1, at its closest point, Jupiter and Venus were only 0.5 degrees apart in the sky, although they are still separated by millions of kilometers in space. The proximity of the two planets is due to their respective positions in their orbits around the Sun, as viewed from Earth.

