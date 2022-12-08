What Students Learn At World’s First Adult Film University In Colombia

We often come across universities and courses that offer various skill sets. Some are so unique that one may have to think twice before signing up for the same. However, the digital world has proven that there is a market out there for almost everything one can imagine. The same goes for the adult film industry. While people with conservative thoughts might despise adult films, there is no denying that people around the world enjoy watching porn in large numbers. Porn actress Amaranta Hank saw the industry’s massive market and decided to open a university in 2019 to teach production, acting and sales of pornographic material.

According to The Sun’s report, Amaranta, whose real name is Alejandra Omana Ruiz, was initially a journalist. However, she shot to fame because of a nude photoshoot she did with SOHO magazine. The photoshoot happened after she lost a bet in which she promised to strip naked for the shoot if her home football team, Deportivo Cucuta, got promoted to the top division. Coincidentally, it did happen, and she had to do the shoot.

After the success of the photoshoot, Amaranta became an adult film star and hasn’t looked back since. Now, she aims to help budding adult film producers and actors build their careers through the university.

The first school of the pornographic industry, situated in Medellin, Colombia, also offers live practices. Through these sessions, Amaranta teaches that the best way to learn how to do something is to do it yourself.

Amaranta reportedly came up with the idea when she spoke to several people who weren’t a part of the industry but wanted to experience what it was like to work in it. She said, “The idea came after receiving several messages daily from people who confessed to me being tired of their work routine, and their desire to become porn stars or enter the business.”

