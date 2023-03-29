'What Was Pingu's Dad Ironing?': Viral Scene from Cartoon Has Everyone Asking Same Question

All of us had a gala time watching our favourite cartoons in childhood. Tuning into Cartoon Network and Pogo, playing our favourite shows on loop, and enjoying it the entire day was something that filled our hearts with content. One of those many cartoons was ‘Pingu’. Yes! ‘Pingu, the Penguin.’ For those who don’t know, the show revolved around a penguin named Pingu and his family. It became famous for its lack of a real spoken language.

Now, a tweet which is currently going viral enquires as to what was Pingu’s dad ironing most of the time when the family wore no clothes. The tweet has been put up by a page called ‘No Context Brits’. The page is known for putting up such sarcastic tweets. Along with the question, there is an image of Pingu’s dad ironing something on the iron table. “Why was Pingu’s dad always ironing when none of his family wore clothes," read the caption. Have a look:

Why was Pingu’s dad always ironing when none of his family wore clothes? pic.twitter.com/MvqTFUrQ0a— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 27, 2023

The tweet, since uploaded, has gone viral. While some laughed it off, others are seen coming up with new theories. “curtains, table cloths, kitchen towels, bathroom towels need ironing too," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Gig economy, that’s why. Paid per item of clothing for clients to keep the lights on in a cost of living crisis."

One Twitter user mentioned, “Because it keeps him from wanting to strangle his entire family."

Maybe… just maybe he’s ironing for the shark/orca family so they don’t eat his family https://t.co/lqgnWxdlMB— شبح (@Daystxr) March 29, 2023

God forbid a dude has a hobby, sheesh. https://t.co/XxXTHUXrit— TooFarigh (@TooFarigh) March 29, 2023

And today on the internet https://t.co/7ridmmOpVg— Bernard Ndong (@BernardNdong) March 29, 2023

He’s obviously a business owner https://t.co/OoivmXLXCs— annistano (@annistano) March 29, 2023

Those aren't even clothes bro's ironing sheets https://t.co/S5x30nhviT— Iqqs (@crizzps) March 29, 2023

Pingu’s dad who doesn’t wear clothes knows how to iron, and I don’t https://t.co/ZPWTNpIRrL— dee (@deshnaaaa) March 29, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here