What Will Happen To Your Facebook Account After Death? Read On

As technology continues to evolve, there is something about social media that has gripped everyone regardless of age. A question some might have thought is what would happen to their social media profiles like Facebook. The platform offers options to address the fate of the users’ accounts. The first choice is complete deletion upon death, eradicating all traces of the individual on the platform. Facebook’s dedicated page on this matter states, “You can choose to have your account permanently deleted should you pass away. This means that when someone lets us know that you’ve passed away, all of your messages, photos, posts, comments, reactions, and info will be immediately and permanently removed from Facebook. Your main profile and any additional Facebook profiles will also be deleted."

Alternatively, users can opt for a “memorialised profile," transforming their page into a tribute that will be managed by a designated “legacy contact." Facebook explains, “Memorialised profiles are a place for friends and family to gather and share memories after a person has passed away." The word “remembering" will be added to the profile, allowing friends to share their own memories (subject to privacy settings), and the content shared on the memorialised profile will be visible only to the intended audience. Importantly, no one can log into the profile, and it will not appear in suggestions for “people you may know."

If no legacy contact has been appointed, the memorial page cannot be altered. Facebook advises friends and family to consider creating a group as an alternative space for sharing memories. Similar options for memorialised pages and account deletion exist on other social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, with specific details available in their respective settings.

top videos

Facebook also reminded its users that it is important to consider that memorialization is a significant choice. If the person appointed as legacy contact is not a family member or a close friend of the deceased individual, they suggest reaching out to the person’s family before requesting memorialisation.

As individuals navigate the complexities of life and death in the digital age, understanding and making informed decisions about the future of their online presence can offer a sense of peace and assurance to both themselves and their loved ones.