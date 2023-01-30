Taking things a little too literally might be a problem in most situations. Not on Twitter, though. Here, it can lead to some rib-tickling moments for sure. One user on the microblogging site knew precisely where to get a little extra with words and meanings to get a laugh out of fellow Twitterati. They let their imagination run and came up with a list of things companies would be selling if they adhered to their brand names. The list, of course, doesn’t disappoint with its creative examples, but what makes this much funnier is the list of suggestions people dropped in the comments section.

The thread, shared by a user who goes by the name Shubh, has collected almost 26,000 views in a matter of just a couple of hours after being posted. “If brands actually sold what they are named after," read the original poster wrote in the first Tweet. Although they started off with a very predictable Apple (the tech giant we all know) selling apples, they quickly moved on to a pun on the Snickers chocolate bar. Shubh believes Snickers will be selling sneakers and other varieties of shoes! Based on the treat’s name, it could be selling some suppressed laughs, too.

Then there’s the Pears soap selling pears fruit, and Boat marketing actual boats instead of earphones on the list. No points for guessing what would be sold under Windows, Arrow, and Blackberry trademarks.

Lower on the Twitter thread, we find Mars, Incorporated, the chocolate maker’s logo. Except, it’s on a spaceship, probably one headed to the red planet itself. That product’s not going to be even remotely close to the price ballpark Mars chocolate customers are used to. Speaking of price, we think luxury car company Jaguar becoming a seller of really aggressive (and oversized) pet cats is going to cost a pretty penny, too. The last brand on this list will go from being an e-commerce giant to a tour and travels company. Check it out!

If brands actually sold what they are named after 🫣1. Apple pic.twitter.com/L07AO5NYGr — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) January 30, 2023

If this has got you laughing a little, wait till you read the suggestions in the comments section.

Johnson baby 😭— Unnati! (@littleinssane) January 30, 2023

I won't mind APSARA 👉👈— Ruble ✨ (@cursive_hair) January 30, 2023

Johny walker— Shivam (@itsshivamsaxena) January 30, 2023

The user has also promised to add more suggestions to the second list soon.

