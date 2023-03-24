How many times have you tossed a coin into a fountain or a water body and made a wish? Most of us have done it at some point in our lives. For years, it has been believed that the act brings good luck. India has a fairly widespread custom of tossing coins into rivers, especially in sacred locations. As a long-standing tradition, the true significance of this straightforward deed has largely been lost in time. Some people believe that tossing a penny into a water body will make Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, enter their lives. Many have deemed it as an act of superstition, but we are not here to debate about that today. We will decode the scientific reason behind this act, because of which the practice started centuries ago.

Unlike the stainless steel and aluminium coins that we see nowadays, ancient coins were made of copper. The human body can benefit greatly from the element copper. Ancient Ayurveda texts suggest water can be purified by storing it in copper pots. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has registered antimicrobial copper and its alloys, such as brass and stone, since they may destroy 99.9% of infection-causing germs in two hours.

Buses and trains often use copper railings, so that germs are not transmitted from one person to another.

Due to the purifying nature of copper, our ancestors threw copper coins into holy rivers to get infection-free drinking water. This custom was followed for years to purify water bodies and make them completely infection free. We have been following this custom for generations, and although the element used to make currency coins changed, the practice remained. Its true purpose was slowly lost with time and we came up with our reasons for tossing coins into rivers. The fact remains that since we do not use copper coins any more, the real scientific purpose of the act due to which this practice was started centuries ago, is now completely lost.

