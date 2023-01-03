What's the Problem With Younger Generation? Harsh Goenka Finds Answer in This TikTok

People often have a single-tracked opinion about what the problem is with the younger generation. It begins and ends with a cell phone. However, industrialist Harsh Goenka posted a clip on his Twitter handle, sharing just how deep that problem runs. Even if it is related to cell phones, the issue runs more profound than what is visible on the surface. The clip is from TikTok, of a speech about how the younger generation has limitless access to their cell phones and social media. While there are age restrictions on other dopamine-producing activities, there is none of this. When things get tough, they turn to social media platforms instead of learning healthy coping mechanisms to deal with stress. Check out the entire clip here:

The problem with the younger generation….. pic.twitter.com/eYoxidSbDD— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 2, 2023

Most of the social media users were in agreement with the Chairman of RPG Enterprises. Yet some mentioned that it was not only the younger generation who are suffering from this problem. This statement holds true for most people today. Some even mentioned that a child learns from their parents. So, it also becomes the responsibility of the adults to guide them correctly. A Twitter user wrote, “Simon Sinek! It showed us the obvious. Nowadays not just children, everybody can relate to this.”

Simon Sinek 👏🏼. It showed us the obvious. Nowdays not just children, everybody can relate to this.— Anubhav Panda (@PandaAnubhav) January 2, 2023

“There is a rule but it’s not implemented. To run a smartphone you need to register with an email address and as I remember you cannot have an email unless you are 18. (So was the case in the 90s and early 2000s when I was in school) so you should not be using a smartphone unless 18,” read another tweet.

There is a rule but its not implemented. to run a smartphone you need to register with an email address and as i remember you cannot have an email unless you are 18. (So was the case in 90s and early 2000s when i was in school) so you should not be using smart phone unless 18— Nakhat SingAgarwalla (@BeingNakhat) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, one Twitter user had a completely different take on the situation. For them, every generation had to face problems unique to themselves. They wrote, “Every generation has a different set of problems. My gen has seen the highest learning graph of tech innovation. Let’s spread cheer and not create talk shows that are depressing.”

Every generation has different set of problems. My gen has seen the highest learning graph of tech innovation. Let’s spread cheer and not create talk shows that are depressing.— onthequietside (@onthequietside) January 2, 2023

What is your take on social media being the harbinger of unhealthy coping mechanisms?

