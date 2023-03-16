Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently shared a plating video of the authentic Indian dish, lamb rogan josh, at his restaurant Bread Street Kitchen. But the desi internet wasn’t impressed. For those unaware, the recipe comes from Kashmiri cuisine that includes slowly cooking lamb with Indian spices and herbs along with yogurt. The gravy is served with either steamed rice, naan, chapati, or roti. The latest reel shared by Ramsay was to introduce the Indian dish to his restaurant chain.

While sharing the video, Ramsay wrote, “Introducing the new, fragrant Lamb Rogan Josh from Bread Street Kitchen – served with saffron rice and warm garlic naan! Head to my stories to book your table today.” The video features the lamb’s gravy being transferred onto a small kadhai-style bowl. It is then garnered with what appears to be coriander leaves and the sides of two pieces of Indian bread and saffron rice. But the desi internet users were unhappy with the Indian bread that the chef referred to as naan. To the majority of people, the bread did not appear to look like an authentic naan.

Watch the video here:

A user highlighted even the pieces of meat cut for the dish were wrong, “I’m sorry to say man. That’s not rogan josh. The cut of the meat is wrong. The gravy is wrong. Even the naan is wrong. I’m a big fan but being a Kashmiri who cooks and rogan josh being one of my fav dishes. I can’t accept that dish.”

Another added, “Naan needs to be crispy and thinner. This one looks like a bread toast. But no doubt it must be tasty to feature in your menu. But yes it’s not naan.” One more joined, “That is Not a Naan.” A user added, “What’s wrong with gravy and naan.” Meanwhile, another aptly highlighted what went wrong with the dish, “’Rogan’ literally means the pool of oil in which the dish is cooked and at the end of the cooking, it supposed to float on top of the dish when served. The one shown here looks like some generic type of gravy made with tomato.”

Last month, Gordon Ramsay left the desi internet unimpressed with his short reel that showcased the making of butter chicken in his kitchen.

A barrage of users responded back asserting that the entire making of the video was wrong and that it didn’t resemble the authentic butter chicken that Indians love to eat.

