'What's Xbox?': 40-Year-old Columnist's 'Boomer' Piece on 'Tech Revolution' Has Twitter Facepalming Hard

Who does not remember an Xbox or Minecraft? 90s kids have used these types of equipment for gaming all their childhood and now it only makes them nostalgic. However, this is not the case with this 40-year-old columnist who wrote how he has reached the age where he has no idea what people are talking about. He came to this realisation when at a birthday party, his nephew asked him to play Halo 3 on Xbox but he had no clue about any of this. “I’ve not played on Xbox or danced on TikTok. And I’ve never seen an episode of Game of Rings," he further wrote.

This is genuinely pathetic and, in a functioning press, would get you fired from your columnist job for inexcusable ignorance of the world you harp on about endlessly: pic.twitter.com/o3u1JvWe2d— Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) December 26, 2022

Now, the columnist is getting flak on social media. The screenshot of his column has been posted by Twitter user Mic Wright. “This is genuinely pathetic and, in a functioning press, would get you fired from your columnist job for inexcusable ignorance of the world you harp on about endlessly," he wrote. The post has garnered 5.5 million views as of now. “I’m 41, our generation INVENTED Xbox I hate people like this," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Halo 3 came out when the author was 25 so I doubt his ignorance has much to do with turning 40 lol— Jon Stone (@joncstone) December 26, 2022

How does any 40 year old not know about any of these things??? https://t.co/g3pgi1ykcU— David Slavick (@davidslavick) December 28, 2022

If this man does not understand these words that were at cultural peak when he was in his 20s perhaps he should be evaluated for early onset “I don’t even OWN a TV” disease https://t.co/AH95cREFp3— Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) December 28, 2022

Lord of the Rings was published *48 years* before this author was born. And Xbox came out when he was 25. https://t.co/5vW7Ez6Gqj— Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) December 28, 2022

Halo 3 was released in 2007 for the Xbox 360, two console generations ago. Makes me wonder if the young nephew himself has any clue what kids these days are doing, much less his pitifully out of touch uncle. https://t.co/cY6avHIsIO— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) December 28, 2022

Assuming his "young nephew" is 35. https://t.co/1BJb5FyVON— Andrea ♡ Wokémon (@FeoUltima) December 28, 2022

Most people are shocked as to how the columnist does not know stuff which was released way before than he was born.

