'When Audrey Hepburn Dreamt of Romancing Nehru': Clip From 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' Viral on Twitter

Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s is regarded as one of the most iconic films which is both culturally and historically significant in the history of Hollywood. This 1961 romantic comedy is based on Truman Capote’s 1958 novel of the same. It follows the story of Holly Golightly and is very visually pleasing. Now, a clip from the movie is doing rounds on the internet. Uploaded by author Neyaz Farooquee, the clip is from the scene when Holly, played by Audrey, is explaining how she would want to romance Jawaharlal Nehru. The Indian politician has always charmed people with his personality. But who knew, Audrey Hepburn would be one of those?

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Now, if I could choose from anybody alive, I wouldn’t pick Jose. Nehru, maybe." She also mentions Albert Schweitzer and Leonard Bernstien. “When Audrey Hepburn dreamt of romancing Nehru," read the caption of the video. The now-viral video has 10K views. Have a look:

When Audrey Hepburn dreamt of romancing Nehru. pic.twitter.com/mWGOKzCcLu— Neyaz Farooquee (@nafsmanzer) January 4, 2023

“When Audrey Hepburn dreamt of romancing either Nehru, Albert Schweitzer or Leonard Bernstein," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Interestingly, Breakfast at Tiffany’s was released on 6 October 1961, exactly one month before Nehru’s fourth official visit to the US."

“Not Audrey Hepburn. It’s her character Holly Golightly," clarified a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Madhya Pradesh’s Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang ruffled feathers in political circles claiming that once late PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s favourite brand of cigarette was brought to Bhopal from Indore by an airplane. The minister based his charge on a document from the Bhopal Raj Bhavan archive. Sarang tweeted an old incident of MP Raj Bhavan and later spoke to News18 India saying once the late PM Nehru was coming to Bhopal and Raj

Bhavan staff realised that his favourite brand (555) cigarette was not available so a plane was sent to Indore for bringing the same as Pt Nehru had a habit of smoking after his meals.

The staff immediately sent a plane to Indore for airlifting Nehru’s favourite packet of 555 cigarettes which was kept ready at the Indore airport, read the document furnished by the minister.

The incident, the minister claimed, is available on the Raj Bhavan website from the tenure of then Governor Hari Vinayak Pataskar.

