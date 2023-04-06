When ChatGPT Meets Humanoid Robotics

ChatGPT developer Open AI has announced that it has invested in the Norwegian startup 1X Technologies, which specializes in the development of humanoid robots. Its next project, a two-legged android named NEO, could be equipped with a form of intelligence never before seen in this kind of device. Artificial intelligence and the development of humanoid robots are two cutting-edge sectors where the projects underway are pushing new boundaries. A point of convergence could be reached with ChatGPT developer OpenAI’s investment in 1X Technologies. The start-ups latest fundraising round ($23.5 million), led by OpenAI, should allow the production of new androids on a commercial scale.

The idea is to develop robots capable of accompanying human workers with moving and lifting, in warehouse settings, for example. This is the objective of the latest bipedal robot being developed by 1X Technologies. Called NEO this android is intended to respond to labor shortages, and will need to be able to respond to specific practical applications. For the moment, there’s nothing to suggest that these future robots will be equipped with a form of intelligence inspired by ChatGPT, given that 1X Technologies is already developing its own artificial intelligence for its robots. Still, there’s no doubt that the start-up will be able to draw on OpenAI’s expertise to build up knowledge and performance. This could make NEO a particularly advanced humanoid robot, one that’s autonomous and capable of adapting to different environments.

But the bar is high in the sector, with many projects of this kind currently underway and at varying stages of advancement. For example, the start-up Figure recently unveiled its project for a humanoid robot that combines the dexterity of the human form with artificial intelligence to adapt to different tasks. For its part, Boston Dynamics recently showcased Atlas, an android capable of lifting, handling and moving heavy loads, just like a human worker. For its part, Xiaomi is working on CyberOne, a robot capable of perceiving space in 3D, as well as human gestures and even the emotions in order to better interact with people. Finally, even Tesla is working on its own humanoid robot project, under the code name Optimus.

