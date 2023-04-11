'When I Was in School': Twitter User's Story of 'Plastic Bag' Has Internet in Nostalgia

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Gabbar’ took to the micro blogging site and shared the story of a ‘Plastic bag.’ It has got many in nostalgia. He wrote that when he was in school, the brand’s polythene bag a kid carried was a status symbol. “I used to bring a polythene bag given by the local Saree shop. Usual text on those bags: “Shaadi ka Lehenga, Baba suit, Safari suit" “Aaj nakad kal udhaar," he wrote. He further mentioned that there was no other usecase.

“Especially on train journeys, you would notice the polythene bags carried by the fellow passengers & the address of the shop mentioned on those bags. It gave away the hometown of those passengers," he mentioned. Then he explained how moms would hoard these polythene bags under “bed mattresses, precious commodity, taken out during an emergency, like the board exam of their kid, when she has to carry a clip writing pad and an instrument box to the examination hall."

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and garnered nearly 155K views. “I live in Delhi studying at dse and my parents live in Bihar and they still send me something in these polythene bag when I leave home for Delhi," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person mentioned, “Whenever there was a wedding in the family, the garment shop used to give a bundle of brand new polythene bags after the wedding shopping. It was such a soothing experience to use those. BTW, till date my father neatly organises each and every polythene bag coming to house."

“I remember polyethylene bags with top international brands like Marlboro, Pall Mall London selling in Connaught Place," wrote another user.

Do you remember any such story?

