When Kylian Mbappe Dressed up as Santa Claus to Hand out Gifts to Refugee Kids in Paris

Kylian Mbappe emerged as a worthy opponent to Lionel Messi in the France vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, he’s not known just for his on-field feats but also for his generous charity work. As per CNBC, the PSG footballer donated all his 2018 World Cup earnings to charity and does the same with all that he earns from his international breaks. In 2019, the footballer dressed up as Santa Claus to distribute gifts to children at refugee camps in Paris in collaboration with the PSG Foundation, reported Sports Brief.

The photos of Mbappe in the Santa costume are going viral and warming hearts now.

Mbappé Santa is Cold pic.twitter.com/LcguqLbJoi— My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) December 24, 2022

Kylian Mbappé acting as Santa Claus and sharing presents to refugee children in Paris is so wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BY8quO40uC— Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) December 25, 2022

Kylian Mbappe dressed up as Santa Claus to give gifts to kids from local refugee centers in Paris ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c9qcDktDAo— Goalz World ⚽️ (@GoalzWorld) December 26, 2022

A memory to cherish for a lifetime! Mbappe dressed up as Santa to put a smile on the faces of the children in a Paris refugee centre! #EurosportIndia #Mbappe pic.twitter.com/s7mAxzTKr5 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) December 27, 2022

Similar to this, a heartwarming story about Messi from 2010 also went viral recently. Messi was 11 years old when he was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and went through an arduous journey to overcome it. From being injected with growth hormones to FC Barcelona sponsoring his medical treatment, his journey has been both harrowing and inspiring. An Argentinian woman shared how she realised that her son had “what Messi [had]" and the role Messi had to play in her son’s journey.

She went on to contact Messi’s father and arranged a meeting between the star player and her son who was then eight years old. The three had a chat where Messi and the boy spoke about where their injections were given, how much it hurt and more. Messi told the boy that everything would be fine if he would be patient. The “beautiful talk" that they had moved social media users to tears.

