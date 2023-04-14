When Rainn Wilson Aka Dwight Schrute Sat Next To ‘Clueless’ The Office Fan On Flight

On long-haul flights, it is not uncommon for people to utilize the extra time on their hands by catching up on some fun TV series or movies. It is also not uncommon that this man had picked The Office as his choice to pass the time. What made the situation out of the ordinary was the fact that he did not know the man he was watching on screen was actually sitting right next to him. A Twitter user shared The Office star Rainn Wilson’s now-deleted Instagram stories where the Hollywood actor secretly filmed the man immersed in the popular American Sitcom on his camera. Totally unaware that the person sitting next to him was the beloved and dorky character Dwight Schrute. The tweet alongside the video read, “Rainn Wilson’s Instagram story.”

As Rainn Wilson pans the camera around and captures the entire situation unfolding. The subtext on the clip read, “When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are…” Check it out here:

Rainn Wilson’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/aEQhaJoS8Q— Dunder Mifflin (@DunderMifflinAS) April 11, 2023

Social media users could not help but laugh over the hilarious flight encounter. Many remarked that they could not imagine sitting next to Rainn Wilson and not even being aware of the fact. Others gave credit to the actor for being perfectly able to conceal his identity. “Smart use of your mask! A good way to remain unnoticed and have some semblance of privacy,” wrote a user.

Smart use of your mask! Good way to remain unnoticed and have some semblance of privacy— Joshua Brittain (@JoshuaBrittain4) April 14, 2023

Another tweet read, “Imagine watching The Office on the plane and Dwight himself is sitting next to you and you didn’t notice.”

Imagínate estar viendo the Office en el avión y que el mismísimo Dwight esté sentado al lado tuyo y no te diste cuenta https://t.co/mUVaKojutV— so (@somxriel) April 11, 2023

“If that happened to me I would cry at least 5 times a day for the rest of my life,” tweeted a user.

Se isso acontece comigo eu ia chorar pelo menos umas 5 vezes por dia pelo resto da minha vida https://t.co/yRji2oTC53— Wesker (@heywesker) April 11, 2023

The Office is an American sitcom that aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. It was created by Greg Daniels and is based on the British series of the same name by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The show is set at Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and follows the daily lives of its employees.

The series gained a massive following due to its unique style of comedy, relatable characters, and heartfelt moments. The show’s main character, Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, is a clueless and sometimes insensitive boss who often makes inappropriate jokes, but deep down cares for his employees. The other characters, including Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), are equally memorable and have become pop culture icons.

