Shah Rukh Khan is, undoubtedly, the most popular Bollywood star whose invincible success is evident through the massive fan following he enjoys. With his ‘Pathaan’ hitting the box office to break numerous movie records, what could be a better opportunity to keep admiring the King of Bollywood for not just his work, but anything and everything that made him the star he is today? Recently, a fan shared a few clips of SRK trying to control his tears in public and that left netizens teary-eyed.

The first video had Shah Rukh smiling through his moist eyes that gleamed with pride as the instrumental version of the ‘Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera’ song played in the background. The second one showed SRK talking about the restlessness and loneliness he went through when he tried finding solace in things that he thought would make him feel better. But, much to his disappointment, he never felt ‘satisfied’ with the things he expected, which made him become selfless and do whatever people wanted him to do as an actor and as an entertainer. As he went on to reveal that he never wanted to die like his ‘unknown’ father, his emotions took over and he said, “As much as I love calling my dad a successful failure, I’d like to be just successful."

The Twitter thread also had a clip from his recent ‘Pathaan’ success meet where he could be seen holding up to his emotions while someone (off-screen) tapped his hand to make him feel better. In the last, SRK was spotted getting emotional while giving a speech on stage as he expressed how he wanted his parents to look down on him and feel proud of what he has earned in these many years!

This left SRKians weeping for their King, (referred to as an ’emotion’) who got sentimental for everything he has attained - the love, the success; and the biggest thing he lost - his parents!

