When This UK Woman Married Her Duvet at One-of-a-kind Wedding

In this age of self-love, the need for depending on anyone has reduced dramatically. People often lead lives without a partner, and they are happy doing so. A woman decided to give up on men and the pursuit of marriage by just marrying her duvet.

In 2019, Pascal Sellick, 49 organized a lavish ceremony to marry her bedding. She even hired a wedding planner to properly celebrate the marriage. The artist issued an open invitation to anyone who wanted to attend the wedding. Sellick describes herself as “rude, crude, spectacular exhibitionist”.

While talking to The Mirror, she stated that her duvet was the strongest, longest, most intimate and most reliable relationship that I have ever had. “That is because it has always been there for me and gives great hugs,” she said.

She wanted as many people to witness her marriage with her duvet as possible. “There will be music and a ceremony, laughs and entertainment,” she further said. Pascal wore a nightgown, dressing gown and slippers for the big day but she kept her duvet’s outfit a surprise until the ceremony.

The wedding happened on February 10, 2022, at Rougemont Gardens in Exeter, Devon. The wedding was followed by a free wedding party too at the Glorious Art House in Fore Street. Her guests were also asked to wear nighttime outfits such as pajamas, dressing gowns, onesies, and slippers with the option of bringing cuddle teddies or hot water bottles if it got cold.

Pascal recruited Anna FitzGerald, WooHoo Art Events to make sure the wedding arrangements were top-notch. Valentine’s day was just around the corner when her wedding happened, and Pascal revealed that the day could be very depressing for singles and that her wedding would hopefully lift their spirits. “It would be wonderful if folks could shake off their English reserve and rock up in their sleepwear for a bit of lighthearted frivolity,” she said.

