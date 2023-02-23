A grandmother from the USA’s Utah, who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law, gave birth to a perfect baby girl named Hannah. Nancy Hauck, a 56-year-old woman from St George, Utah, decided to be a surrogate for her son, Jeff Hauck and his wife Cambria. They welcomed the baby on November 2, 2022.

After the first pregnancy with the twins, Cambria developed a placenta accreta (a serious pregnancy condition) and had to have an emergency hysterectomy which means she won’t be able to become a biological mother any more.

Speaking to People Magazine, Nancy described the nine-month journey as a spiritual journey, which she is grateful for. She also mentioned that her relationship with her husband became stronger over the months of the surrogacy.

Nancy had her family in the labour room including her husband Jason who is 59 years old. Even though the grandmother of three is happy to welcome Hannah to the world, she shared that the surrogacy wasn’t easy and had a few challenges on the way. Nancy, who is an associate provost at Utah Tech University, first brought up surrogacy about a month and a half after Cambria had a hysterectomy.

When Nancy brought the subject up in front of her son and her husband, both of them were really touched but didn’t think it would have been possible due to her age.

A few weeks later, Jeff and Cambria went to their fertility specialist. There, they learned that as Nancy was healthy and willing to do it, surrogacy was an option for them. Dr Russell Foulk, who supervised and implanted the embryos that resulted in both of Cambria’s pregnancies, and did the same for Nancy, said that age is really not the limiting factor.

Fortunately, Nancy got cleared of health by her OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynaecologist) and in February 2022, the embryo transfer took place and just six days later, her pregnancy test came back positive.

Cambria and Jeff went through IVF treatment for six years before having twins, Vera and Ayva, who are now three. They then had another set of twins, Diseal and Luka, now 16 months old but the birth was traumatic and led to Cambria needing a hysterectomy, leaving her unable to carry any more children.

