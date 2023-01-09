Whisky Business: Man Drinks Alcohol on Car Roof in Gurugram Traffic, Bizarre Video Goes Viral

Traffic can be irritating and boring, but not for this man. While vehicles in Gurugram were moving at a snail’s pace, this man decided not to waste any time. The video that has gone viral on the internet shows an unidentified man enjoying a drink on top of his car. The clip shows a man in the passenger’s seat passing an empty glass to the one sitting on the car’s roof. He grabs his glass and is seen holding a bottle which appears to be a liquor bottle. On the other hand, some onlookersbeginrecording the incident, while others were left amazed. Along with the tweet, the caption read, “This can only happen in Gurgaon.”

The video garnered over 797 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users slammed the man for causing a nuisance in public. One of the users wrote, “People will find a reason not to be civilised”. Another furious social media user mentioned, “This is not funny at all”. A comment read, “Once the police will beat the man then all the intoxication will go away.”

Watch the viral video below:

Previously, a video shows a man, apparently intoxicated, singing inside Police custody. Standing behind bars, the man can be heard singing “Daroga Ji Ho…” in the viral video. Some recorded him singing, and others were heard praising him, saying “Wah Wah…” The man was reportedly arrested in Buxar’s district on the charge of consuming alcohol. The caption also read, “When the person who was caught drinking alcohol started singing in the lockup, the policemen were also surprised, everyone, became crazy about Kanhaiya Kumar’s voice.” Watch the video below.

शराब पीकर पकड़े गए शख्स ने लॉकअप में जब गाना शुरू किया तो पुलिसवाले भी रह गए हैरान, कन्हैया कुमार की आवाज का हर कोई हुआ दीवाना | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/HPFu1eiV1i— UnSeen India (@USIndia_) January 8, 2023

Since being released, the video has amassed over 33 thousand views.

