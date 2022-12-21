Who is Irmgard Furchner, the 97-year-old Convicted of Nazi War Crimes by Germany?

A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman for her role in the murders of over 10,500 people at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War. Irmgard Furchner happens to be the first woman in years, who has been tried for the Holocaust tragedy by a court in Itzehoe, northern Germany. A question that is trending all across the internet is that who is this woman? Furchner employed as a stenographer and typist for the Nazi commander of Stutthof concentration camp. This camp was located near modern-day Gdansk in Poland. She worked there from 1943 to 1945. As per German news agency dpa, she has been given a two-year suspended sentence.

The defence lawyers, however, had asked for their client to be acquitted. They had argued that the evidence did not show that the accused knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent.

Furchner, deemed as “the secretary of evil," married a Schutzstaffel (SS) squad leader named Heinz Furchstam. According to BBC, she continued to serve as an administrative worker in a small town in northern Germany. Her husband died in 1972.

The trial began in September 2021. As per BBC, Furchner attempted to run from her retirement home but was found several hours later on a street in Hamburg by the police.

In her closing statement, Furchner claimed that she was sorry for what had happened. Also, she regretted that she had been at Stutthof at the time.

According to CBC News, Efraim Zuroff, the top Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said, “Today’s verdict is the best that could be achieved, given the fact that she was tried in a juvenile court."

He added, “In view of Furchner’s recent statement to the court that she ‘regretted everything,’ we were concerned that the court might accept her defence attorney’s plea for an acquittal," Zuroff said in a statement. “Yet given her claim that she had no knowledge of the murders being committed in the camp, her regret was far from convincing."

BBC claims that nearly 65,000 people, including Jewish prisoners, non-Jewish Poles and captured Soviet soldiers, are believed to be killed in Stutthof.

