It’s a widely held assumption that lions rule the forest and that no other animal dares to challenge the apex predator. But all that assumption is to take a hit with this clip of a hippopotamus chasing away a lion. In one attempt, the aggressive hippo successfully scared off a lion that was sipping water. Social media users were left surprised by the dramatic encounter between the two animals.

The lion is seen sipping water as the video begins, standing on the brink of a water body. The angry hippo, from the middle of the water, charges at the big cat. Seemingly scared by the unexpected attack, the lion is seen fleeing the spot towards the end of the clip. A couple of other lions could also be seen running away from the hippo. The video makes it clear that the hippo is attempting to save its young ones from the lion.

The clip was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “Angry hippo charges lion drinking her home.” South Africa’s Kapama Private Game Reserve was also tagged in the caption, indicating that the incident took place there.

The video has received over 1.62 lakh views, and several people have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts on the thrilling encounter.

One user commented, “He just wanted to remind them who’s boss.” Another user wrote, “The walk back, like she just won a medal.” With a reference to the popular animated film Madagascar, a user commented, “Gloria and Alex” reminding us of the lion and the hippo character from the film.

Another comment read, “Who is the king of the jungle now?!”

“Animals seem to respect the concept of territory more than humans,” a user wrote.

